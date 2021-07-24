Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 531 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £204.33 million and a PE ratio of 31.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.56.

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

