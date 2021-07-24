TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $82.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $39.93 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

