Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9,804 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

