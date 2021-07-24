trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.91 on Friday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

