TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of TrueBlue worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

