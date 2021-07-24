TrueFeedBack Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.74 million and $265,664.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

