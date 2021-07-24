TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

