TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22. 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.