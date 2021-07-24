TrumpCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,355.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $371,575.13 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

