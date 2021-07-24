TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $69.21 million and $1.25 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00841750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

