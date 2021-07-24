TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $54,797.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

