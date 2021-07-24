Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Stock Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

