Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 65,458 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 217.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

AA stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

