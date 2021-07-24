Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 182.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.