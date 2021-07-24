Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

