Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $6,424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $12,313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFCG. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

