Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 30,912 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 954.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

