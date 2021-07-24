Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 33,044 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 222.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after buying an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after buying an additional 182,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.