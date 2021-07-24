Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 5,446 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 198.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

