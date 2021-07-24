Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.09 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of EchoStar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

