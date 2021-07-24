Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 1.57% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

THCA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

