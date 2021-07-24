TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.