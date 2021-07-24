TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVA.B. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

