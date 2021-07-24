Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post $60.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.