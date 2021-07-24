Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Tao Capital Management LP

Tao Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,399 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 29.6% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tao Capital Management LP owned about 1.70% of Twist Bioscience worth $102,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,409,000 after acquiring an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. 296,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,302. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $587,373.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,889 shares of company stock worth $15,216,037 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

