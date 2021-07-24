Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Reduced by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises about 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,889 shares of company stock worth $15,216,037. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $117.34. 296,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,302. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

