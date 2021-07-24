Typhoon Network Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $698,945.10 and approximately $5,159.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

