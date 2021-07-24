Ubiq Trading Up 15.5% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $10,752.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,413.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.89 or 0.06372248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.02 or 0.01333844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00368310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00144381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.00608161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00373657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00293080 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

