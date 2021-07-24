Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

UCTT opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

