UMA (UMA) Price Hits $8.34 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00024378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $517.02 million and $20.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,941,200 coins and its circulating supply is 62,008,548 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

