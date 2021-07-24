Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Umpqua worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,187,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.