Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $183.26 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $183.26 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

