Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.17 million and $15.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

