Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.46. Unico American shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,452 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 44.51% and a negative net margin of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

