UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

