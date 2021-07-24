Unifty (NIF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,775.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00063644 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $56,775.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.