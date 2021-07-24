Unifty (NIF) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.56 or 0.00069223 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $61,932.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00143465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 0.99782942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.00880442 BTC.

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

