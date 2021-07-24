United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.64. 2,189,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

