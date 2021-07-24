United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,268 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in United Rentals by 24.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in United Rentals by 147.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $11,035,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $324.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.41 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

