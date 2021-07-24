United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $324.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

