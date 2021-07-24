United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,041 ($13.60). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58), with a volume of 1,050,129 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.39. The company has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Insiders have acquired 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $26,422,826 over the last quarter.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

