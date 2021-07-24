Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.65% of Uniti Group worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 17,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 376,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

