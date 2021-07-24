Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371,872 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Uniti Group worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 471.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

UNIT opened at $11.12 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.