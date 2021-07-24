Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Universal Display by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

