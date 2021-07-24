Untitled Investments LP Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Untitled Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

