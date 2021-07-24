Untitled Investments LP Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 8.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.16% of StoneCo worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 1,208,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

