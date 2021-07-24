Untitled Investments LP Has $17.76 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Elastic comprises about 5.2% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Elastic worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.07. 615,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.53. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

