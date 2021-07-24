Untitled Investments LP Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Untitled Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,360 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up about 6.3% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Farfetch worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

FTCH traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 1,736,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.