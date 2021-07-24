Untitled Investments LP Has $23.10 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Untitled Investments LP lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,546 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 6.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 397,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 72.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,186.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

