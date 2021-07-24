Untitled Investments LP Invests $6.42 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $9.48 on Friday, hitting $586.18. 890,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.57, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.60 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

